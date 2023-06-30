Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at $33.64 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $33.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084040 shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1160.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Parker Geoffrey M. bought 10,000 shares for $33.06 per share. The transaction valued at 330,637 led to the insider holds 25,879 shares of the business.

Andersen Svend bought 2,900 shares of PRGO for $96,902 on May 23. The EVP & President CHCI now owns 68,741 shares after completing the transaction at $33.41 per share. On May 11, another insider, KESSLER MURRAY S, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 197,646 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 7,066,358 and left with 2,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRGO traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 883.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.29M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRGO is 1.09, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $5.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.