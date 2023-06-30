PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Records 1.94 million Shares Traded, Reaches $149.77 High

After finishing at $146.79 in the prior trading day, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) closed at $147.73, up 0.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1944454 shares were traded. PCGU stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCGU by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Burke Carolyn Jeanne bought 156 shares for $15.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,480 led to the insider holds 25,072 shares of the business.

Poppe Patricia K sold 66,700 shares of PCGU for $1,058,529 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,269,325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.87 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the Former 10% owner of the company, sold 60,000,000 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 915,600,000 and left with 187,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1210.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCGU has reached a high of $152.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 47.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.00M. Shares short for PCGU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 243.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 17.14k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PCGU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 5.50 this year.