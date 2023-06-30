Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Stock Price Peaks at $7.39 During Trading

The closing price of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) was $7.29 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1507214 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Swope Jeffrey L. bought 70,000 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 501,473 led to the insider holds 197,518 shares of the business.

BARRETT KELLY HEFNER bought 10,000 shares of PDM for $70,544 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 45,762 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Taysom Dale H., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,975 and bolstered with 41,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDM now has a Market Capitalization of 913.72M and an Enterprise Value of 2.94B. As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $13.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

PDM traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, PDM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.53. The current Payout Ratio is 121.20% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $142.43M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.31M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.75M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $573.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563.8M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.26M and the low estimate is $555M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.