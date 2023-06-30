Portland General Electric Company (POR) Stock Closes down -0.19% on Thursday Trading

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) closed the day trading at $46.34 down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $46.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695654 shares were traded. POR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 3,000 shares for $51.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,360 led to the insider holds 15,489 shares of the business.

Sims Brett Michael sold 2,050 shares of POR for $96,350 on Mar 09. The Vice President now owns 10,978 shares after completing the transaction at $47.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kochavatr John Teeruk, who serves as the Vice President, CIO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $53.72 each. As a result, the insider received 107,430 and left with 14,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 8.44B. As of this moment, Portland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POR has reached a high of $56.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POR traded about 821.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POR traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 91.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.81% stake in the company. Shares short for POR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 8.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.84% and a Short% of Float of 10.52%.

Dividends & Splits

POR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.90, up from 1.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $575.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $638.8M to a low estimate of $501.5M. As of the current estimate, Portland General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $591M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.23M, an increase of 20.80% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $797.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.