PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed the day trading at $18.83 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $18.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995493 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PWSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when GULATI HARDEEP sold 30,284 shares for $18.82 per share. The transaction valued at 569,945 led to the insider holds 590,642 shares of the business.

Shander Eric Ryan sold 4,885 shares of PWSC for $91,936 on Jun 20. The President, CFO now owns 140,786 shares after completing the transaction at $18.82 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, SINGH DEVENDRA, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,326 shares for $18.82 each. As a result, the insider received 43,775 and left with 71,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PWSC traded about 736.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PWSC traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 160.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $171.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.8M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.59M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.73M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.22M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.68M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.7M and the low estimate is $747.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.