PPL Corporation (PPL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $26.20 in the prior trading day, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at $26.18, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5390111 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Crockett John R III sold 5,500 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 9,161 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of PPL for $18,787 on Jan 24. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bonenberger David J, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 29,080 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 872,400 and left with 34,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPL now has a Market Capitalization of 19.31B and an Enterprise Value of 33.44B. As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 736.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 12.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PPL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.23. The current Payout Ratio is 83.90% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -13.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.92B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.