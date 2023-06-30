Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) closed at $54.88 in the last session, up 2.39% from day before closing price of $53.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052822 shares were traded. PRGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kulikoski Kathryn sold 1,500 shares for $59.69 per share. The transaction valued at 89,535 led to the insider holds 5,216 shares of the business.

Subramanian Sundar sold 461 shares of PRGS for $27,660 on May 25. The EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt now owns 24,828 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Kulikoski Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 2,526 shares for $55.64 each. As a result, the insider received 140,555 and left with 6,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRGS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. As of this moment, Progress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGS has reached a high of $61.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRGS traded on average about 360.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 567.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.28M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.98% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRGS is 0.70, which was 0.70 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for PRGS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.1M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, Progress Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $150.88M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.68M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $685.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $678M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.62M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.64M and the low estimate is $706M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.