Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Records 0.83 million Shares Traded, Reaches $28.37 High

After finishing at $28.09 in the prior trading day, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $27.67, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827981 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1758.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 3.6M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$3.03.