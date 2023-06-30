Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) closed at $36.14 in the last session, up 0.78% from day before closing price of $35.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3183001 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 9,097 shares for $35.83 per share. The transaction valued at 325,957 led to the insider holds 44,964 shares of the business.

Murphy John Francis sold 9,097 shares of PSTG for $332,603 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 36,396 shares after completing the transaction at $36.56 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, FitzSimons Dan, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 40,668 shares for $36.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,482,052 and left with 160,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.04B and an Enterprise Value of 10.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $38.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSTG traded on average about 4.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 305.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 8.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $681.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $688.4M to a low estimate of $679.2M. As of the current estimate, Pure Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $646.77M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.