Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $44.28 During Trading Session

After finishing at $44.55 in the prior trading day, Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) closed at $44.28, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417524 shares were traded. QGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.16B and an Enterprise Value of 10.75B. As of this moment, Qiagen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QGEN has reached a high of $51.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 959.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.94M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 2.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $493.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.4M to a low estimate of $484.02M. As of the current estimate, Qiagen N.V.’s year-ago sales were $516M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.19M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.5M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.