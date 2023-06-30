Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock Closes down -0.98% on Thursday Trading

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed the day trading at $17.26 down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $17.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784361 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QFIN traded about 895.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QFIN traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 161.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.85M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.94M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 3.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.