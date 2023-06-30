ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $5.24 in the prior trading day, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) closed at $5.42, up 3.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555075 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 7.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 739.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 943.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 376.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $297.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.2M to a low estimate of $289.84M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $952M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.