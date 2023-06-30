Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) was $23.11 for the day, down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $23.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621437 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of REPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Lewis Tanya sold 12,860 shares for $24.06 per share. The transaction valued at 309,395 led to the insider holds 135,293 shares of the business.

Patel Sushil sold 5,698 shares of REPL for $137,008 on Jun 13. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 148,873 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Astley-Sparke Philip, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,902 shares for $18.05 each. As a result, the insider received 323,131 and left with 1,525,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 822.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.00.

Shares Statistics:

REPL traded an average of 589.99K shares per day over the past three months and 797k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.47M, compared to 7.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.93% and a Short% of Float of 17.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.99 and -$4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.1 and -$4.91.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.2M and the low estimate is $15.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,439.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.