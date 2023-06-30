Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Records -2.06% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) was $9.97 for the day, down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $10.18. On the day, 11917240 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Bhatt Baiju sold 92,987 shares for $9.33 per share. The transaction valued at 867,829 led to the insider holds 728,678 shares of the business.

Tenev Vladimir sold 83,334 shares of HOOD for $759,289 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 899,967 shares after completing the transaction at $9.11 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $9.11 each. As a result, the insider received 113,906 and left with 544,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.98B and an Enterprise Value of -4.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.59.

Shares Statistics:

HOOD traded an average of 7.67M shares per day over the past three months and 10.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 896.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.43M with a Short Ratio of 27.43M, compared to 34.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $487.6M to a low estimate of $447.8M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318M, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.52M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $439M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.