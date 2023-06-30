SBUX (Starbucks Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed the day trading at $98.68 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $98.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5110747 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.98.

For a better understanding of SBUX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 277.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 679 shares for $100.60 per share. The transaction valued at 68,307 led to the insider holds 54,761 shares of the business.

Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares of SBUX for $77,648 on Feb 21. The evp, cfo now owns 56,028 shares after completing the transaction at $105.50 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Jenkins Zabrina, who serves as the acting evp, general counsel of the company, sold 2,962 shares for $108.48 each. As a result, the insider received 321,317 and left with 38,258 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBUX now has a Market Capitalization of 113.05B and an Enterprise Value of 134.10B. As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.28.

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $115.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.78.

Over the past 3-months, SBUX traded about 6.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBUX traded about 8.1M shares per day. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 15.27M, compared to 14.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

SBUX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.12, up from 2.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 65.90% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 29 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.88.

23 analysts predict $9.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.56B to a low estimate of $9.13B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.4B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.14B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.25B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.43B and the low estimate is $39.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.