Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Records 1.06 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.7900 High

After finishing at $1.75 in the prior trading day, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) closed at $1.71, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060392 shares were traded. SHCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHCR now has a Market Capitalization of 618.34M and an Enterprise Value of 466.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHCR has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8969.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 352.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHCR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.53M, compared to 7.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $109.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.03M to a low estimate of $109.5M. As of the current estimate, Sharecare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.82M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.81M, a decrease of -1.60% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $457.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442.42M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $521.8M and the low estimate is $505.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.