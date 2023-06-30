Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Shares Decline by -18.01% to Close at $2.64

As of close of business last night, Sientra Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.64, down -18.01% from its previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1551024 shares were traded. SIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 32.00M and an Enterprise Value of 76.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIEN has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5899.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIEN traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 882.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.05M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SIEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.28% and a Short% of Float of 19.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.04 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $24.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $24.3M. As of the current estimate, Sientra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.51M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.44M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.83M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.55M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.5M and the low estimate is $116.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.