Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Stock Price Peaks at $2.8400 During Trading

The closing price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) was $2.83 for the day, up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791548 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7521.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SVM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 494.59M and an Enterprise Value of 291.85M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0689.

Shares Statistics:

SVM traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 919.37k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, SVM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.3M to a low estimate of $64.3M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.59M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.8M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.13M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.8M and the low estimate is $250.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.