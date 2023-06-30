SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $19.32

As of close of business last night, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $19.32, down -3.69% from its previous closing price of $20.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942945 shares were traded. SKM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.02B and an Enterprise Value of 15.15B. As of this moment, SK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKM has reached a high of $23.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKM traded 508.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 582.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 392.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.12M. Insiders hold about 26.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 731.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 813.79k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4,150.00, SKM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20,687.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.11. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKM, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 2021 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.