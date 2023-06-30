SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) closed at $40.38 in the last session, up 1.84% from day before closing price of $39.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509855 shares were traded. SKYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when WELCH JAMES L bought 2,000 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 37,900 led to the insider holds 55,435 shares of the business.

SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of SKYW for $191,996 on Aug 04. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 62,283 shares after completing the transaction at $24.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $40.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKYW traded on average about 675.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $724.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.2M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.09M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $728.39M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $757.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $706M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.