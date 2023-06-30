Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Rise 3.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.92

The price of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at $5.92 in the last session, up 3.14% from day before closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25481464 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2169.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $5.75 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.32B and an Enterprise Value of 10.42B. As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $8.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWN traded on average about 20.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 62.11M with a Short Ratio of 62.11M, compared to 73.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $909.84M. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.14B, an estimated decrease of -68.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, a decrease of -29.70% over than the figure of -$68.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15B, down -57.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.9B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.