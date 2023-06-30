Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Decline -0.82% in Day Trading, Closes at $159.26

The price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) closed at $159.26 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $160.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924300 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 523.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 30.68B and an Enterprise Value of 28.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $161.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPOT traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.77M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 3.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.65 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.67B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.99B and the low estimate is $15.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.