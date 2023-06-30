Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed at $21.85 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $21.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595111 shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when SCA Horus Holdings, LLC sold 3,440,000 shares for $20.15 per share. The transaction valued at 69,316,000 led to the insider holds 15,392,497 shares of the business.

Mays Gregory A. sold 2,255 shares of SNCY for $44,221 on Jun 09. The Chief Operating Officer & EVP now owns 32,441 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Bricker Jude, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 77,232 shares for $19.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,521,424 and left with 83,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.62B. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $23.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNCY traded on average about 513.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 956.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.09% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 1.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $258.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $252.3M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.07M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.02M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.44M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.