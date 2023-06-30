TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) was $39.88 for the day, down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $40.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7701561 shares were traded. TRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRP now has a Market Capitalization of 40.56B and an Enterprise Value of 86.44B. As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $55.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.94.

Shares Statistics:

TRP traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 45.28M with a Short Ratio of 28.26M, compared to 22.41M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.63, TRP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33. The current Payout Ratio is 297.30% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.84B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.35B and the low estimate is $11.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.