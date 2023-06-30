TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Records 2.64% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) was $16.32 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $15.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7232778 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.89.

Our analysis of FTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.02B and an Enterprise Value of 8.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.17.

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $16.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.59.

FTI traded an average of 5.38M shares per day over the past three months and 7.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 442.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 15.94M, compared to 16.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $1, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.54.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.7B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.