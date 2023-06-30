The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Decline -0.69% in Day Trading, Closes at $192.53

The price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed at $192.53 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $193.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1687965 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.24.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 479.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 9,869 shares for $199.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,973,297 led to the insider holds 11,406 shares of the business.

Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 43,311 shares of EL for $8,752,853 on May 11. The Executive Group President now owns 21,275 shares after completing the transaction at $202.09 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Haney Carl P., who serves as the EVP Research Prod & Innovation of the company, sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,240 and left with 4,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EL now has a Market Capitalization of 69.29B and an Enterprise Value of 73.22B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $284.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EL traded on average about 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 3.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EL is 2.64, which was 2.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.71B to a low estimate of $3.32B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.64B and the low estimate is $16.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.