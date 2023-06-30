The Hershey Company (HSY) Records -0.36% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) was $248.68 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $249.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1413018 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $249.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $246.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $275 from $255 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 10,292 shares for $260.43 per share. The transaction valued at 2,680,317 led to the insider holds 2,066,119 shares of the business.

HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR sold 6,948 shares of HSY for $1,808,427 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 2,076,411 shares after completing the transaction at $260.28 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 30,988 shares for $260.14 each. As a result, the insider received 8,061,348 and left with 2,083,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 51.02B and an Enterprise Value of 55.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $211.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.00.

Shares Statistics:

HSY traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.01, HSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.77 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.52. EPS for the following year is $10.33, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.7 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.