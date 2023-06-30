The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.73 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.67 in the prior trading day, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $1.73, up 3.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592903 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6650.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Hoyt Janis sold 10,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 17,300 led to the insider holds 457,553 shares of the business.

Vernon Carla bought 50,000 shares of HNST for $84,000 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,895,238 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On May 23, another insider, Rexing Rick, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,056 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider received 6,327 and left with 470,718 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HNST now has a Market Capitalization of 155.10M and an Enterprise Value of 178.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6246.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $79.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $75.2M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.49M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.05M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.65M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355M and the low estimate is $338.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.