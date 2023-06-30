The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5821305 shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when La Lande Rashida sold 25,000 shares for $41.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,024,997 led to the insider holds 234,084 shares of the business.

Torres Flavio sold 250,571 shares of KHC for $9,918,452 on Feb 16. The EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr now owns 188,983 shares after completing the transaction at $39.58 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Werneck Melissa, who serves as the EVP & Global Chief People Ofcr of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.39 each. As a result, the insider received 148,365 and left with 266,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KHC now has a Market Capitalization of 43.67B and an Enterprise Value of 62.94B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $42.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 11.81M, compared to 11.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $6.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.99B to a low estimate of $6.72B. As of the current estimate, The Kraft Heinz Company’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.78B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.69B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.48B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.36B and the low estimate is $27.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.