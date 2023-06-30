The Macerich Company (MAC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at $11.35 in the last session, up 3.65% from day before closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148121 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 6.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $14.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAC traded on average about 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 215.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 14.90M, compared to 14.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.93% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAC is 0.68, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $208M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.85M to a low estimate of $196.29M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $204.09M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.85M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.24M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $974.61M and the low estimate is $770.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.