TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Records 0.81 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.3474 High

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) closed at $0.30, down -9.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0320 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814672 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3474 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2669.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when THEUER CHARLES bought 47,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,250 led to the insider holds 399,417 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 3,999 shares of TCON for $2,639 on Apr 26. The President and CEO now owns 352,417 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 174,508 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,821 and bolstered with 4,324,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.41M and an Enterprise Value of 1.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4009.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 231.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.80M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 225.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 161.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.72.