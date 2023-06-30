Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Shares Decline by -0.47% to Close at $68.14

As of close of business last night, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock clocked out at $68.14, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $68.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652342 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Yared Rana sold 567 shares for $71.28 per share. The transaction valued at 40,416 led to the insider holds 1,627 shares of the business.

Yared Rana sold 851 shares of TW for $59,544 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 2,194 shares after completing the transaction at $69.97 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, BERNS STEVEN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 394 shares for $74.50 each. As a result, the insider received 29,353 and left with 731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TW now has a Market Capitalization of 14.56B and an Enterprise Value of 13.35B. As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $79.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TW traded 904.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 845.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.45M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, TW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $317.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $322M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.14M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.32M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.63M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.