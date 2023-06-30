Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $16.56

As of close of business last night, Tripadvisor Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.56, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2327431 shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Kalvert Seth J sold 25,944 shares for $26.91 per share. The transaction valued at 698,153 led to the insider holds 40,316 shares of the business.

Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of TRIP for $99,516 on Sep 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 26,551 shares after completing the transaction at $23.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider received 412,500 and left with 33,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $28.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRIP traded 2.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.95M with a Short Ratio of 10.95M, compared to 10.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $473.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $486.7M to a low estimate of $460.6M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.93M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $518M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.