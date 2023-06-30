Understanding Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)’s financial health through ratios

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -9.72% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027454 shares were traded. ATXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXG now has a Market Capitalization of 25.53M and an Enterprise Value of 10.13M. As of this moment, Addentax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 325.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXG has reached a high of $656.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7893, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5471.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXG traded about 532.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXG traded about 529.12k shares per day. A total of 35.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.42M. Insiders hold about 5.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 141.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 115.14k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.