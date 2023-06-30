Understanding Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $19.71 down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $20.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615760 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,437 shares for $19.12 per share. The transaction valued at 237,795 led to the insider holds 381,566 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,563 shares of RCUS for $243,094 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 394,003 shares after completing the transaction at $19.35 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Goeltz II Robert C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,049 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 81,142 and left with 59,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 478.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCUS has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.63M, compared to 8.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.18% and a Short% of Float of 22.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.79 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.97, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.76M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.05M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.78M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.