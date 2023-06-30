Understanding Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at $26.12 down -3.15% from its previous closing price of $26.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577597 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arvinas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Houston John G sold 5,878 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 173,577 led to the insider holds 917,427 shares of the business.

Cassidy Sean A sold 1,745 shares of ARVN for $51,530 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,618 shares after completing the transaction at $29.53 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Taylor Ian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,051 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 31,036 and left with 101,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 323.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $58.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARVN has traded an average of 468.65K shares per day and 479.83k over the past ten days. A total of 53.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.3 and a low estimate of -$1.91, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.69, with high estimates of -$1.33 and low estimates of -$2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.59 and -$7.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.61. EPS for the following year is -$7.74, with 20 analysts recommending between -$5.38 and -$10.02.