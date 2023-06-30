Understanding ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s financial health through ratios

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed the day trading at $8.52 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $8.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5585773 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.19B and an Enterprise Value of 21.20B. As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $9.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASX traded about 5.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASX traded about 5.84M shares per day. A total of 2.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Shares short for ASX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 5.19M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ASX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.57, up from 8.79 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 102.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.64B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.45B, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.39B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.82B and the low estimate is $22.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.