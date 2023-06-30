Understanding Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s financial health through ratios

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) closed the day trading at $57.56 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $57.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126456 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVRG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $57 from $61 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Landrieu Mary L. sold 1,170 shares for $59.62 per share. The transaction valued at 69,755 led to the insider holds 4,210 shares of the business.

Elwell Lesley Lissette sold 1,328 shares of EVRG for $76,585 on May 25. The SVP & CHIEF HRO & CHIEF DO now owns 27 shares after completing the transaction at $57.67 per share. On May 12, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,523 shares for $62.32 each. As a result, the insider received 157,243 and left with 480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.25B and an Enterprise Value of 25.57B. As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $71.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVRG traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVRG traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

EVRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.45, up from 2.37 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 69.30% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.