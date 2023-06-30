Understanding MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) through its ratios

In the latest session, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $261.98 up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $257.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557412 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $263.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when McPherson Kevin M sold 1,000 shares for $277.25 per share. The transaction valued at 277,250 led to the insider holds 70,899 shares of the business.

McPherson Kevin M sold 2,000 shares of MKTX for $548,000 on Jun 14. The Global Head of Sales now owns 71,899 shares after completing the transaction at $274.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pintoff Scott, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 250 shares for $358.80 each. As a result, the insider received 89,700 and left with 7,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.71B and an Enterprise Value of 9.42B. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $399.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 298.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MKTX has traded an average of 357.18K shares per day and 416.21k over the past ten days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MKTX is 2.88, from 2.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.47. EPS for the following year is $8.65, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.26 and $8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $189.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196.4M to a low estimate of $179.15M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.23M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.75M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.88M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $811M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $764.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $792.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.3M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $891M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.5M and the low estimate is $848.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.