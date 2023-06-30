Understanding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) through its ratios

In the latest session, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) closed at $375.75 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $370.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913998 shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $376.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $368.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 175.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $391 from $331 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Bates David J. sold 1,208 shares for $344.71 per share. The transaction valued at 416,410 led to the insider holds 14,082 shares of the business.

CONGDON DAVID S sold 20,000 shares of ODFL for $7,036,400 on Feb 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 822,707 shares after completing the transaction at $351.82 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gabosch Bradley R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $358.21 each. As a result, the insider received 967,167 and left with 5,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 40.60B and an Enterprise Value of 40.47B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $381.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $240.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 319.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 309.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ODFL has traded an average of 826.02K shares per day and 978.56k over the past ten days. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.33M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ODFL is 1.60, from 1.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12 and $10.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.84. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.49 and $11.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, a decrease of -8.40% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.