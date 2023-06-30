Understanding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s financial health through ratios

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed the day trading at $14.00 up 2.56% from the previous closing price of $13.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2470058 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when BORTZ JON E bought 8,000 shares for $12.66 per share. The transaction valued at 101,256 led to the insider holds 1,173,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,632 shares of PEB for $46,073 on Jun 22. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,165,102 shares after completing the transaction at $12.69 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 11,368 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,123 and bolstered with 1,161,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEB traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEB traded about 3.45M shares per day. A total of 125.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.62% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.29M with a Short Ratio of 21.29M, compared to 18.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.30% and a Short% of Float of 25.77%.

Dividends & Splits

PEB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $385.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.96M to a low estimate of $358.22M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $397.52M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.83M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $378.97M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.