Understanding Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s financial health through ratios

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed the day trading at $63.80 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $63.43. On the day, 2241970 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIO now has a Market Capitalization of 103.42B and an Enterprise Value of 107.75B. As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $80.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIO traded about 3.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIO traded about 3.14M shares per day. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of May 30, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 7.19M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

RIO’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.09, up from 4.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.56. The current Payout Ratio is 64.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

