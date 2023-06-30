Understanding Root Inc. (ROOT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) closed at $11.21 down -6.11% from its previous closing price of $11.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649068 shares were traded. ROOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Root Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Malka Meyer sold 14,800 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 70,436 led to the insider holds 43,107 shares of the business.

Malka Meyer sold 20,000 shares of ROOT for $97,476 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 57,907 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Malka Meyer, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 19,536 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 92,901 and left with 77,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROOT now has a Market Capitalization of 142.71M and an Enterprise Value of -247.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROOT has reached a high of $26.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROOT has traded an average of 358.14K shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 14.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.11M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ROOT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.57% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.57 and a low estimate of -$3.74, while EPS last year was -$6.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.01, with high estimates of -$2.61 and low estimates of -$3.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.47 and -$13.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.75. EPS for the following year is -$9.63, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.78 and -$12.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $73M to a low estimate of $60.2M. As of the current estimate, Root Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.4M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.31M, a decrease of -11.10% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $291.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.8M, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.3M and the low estimate is $219.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.