Understanding RXO Inc. (RXO)’s financial health through ratios

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed the day trading at $23.27 up 3.74% from the previous closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875017 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.51B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXO traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXO traded about 2.53M shares per day. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.