Understanding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s financial health through ratios

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) closed the day trading at $100.64 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $100.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7228159 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSM now has a Market Capitalization of 479.80B and an Enterprise Value of 456.28B. As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $110.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSM traded about 11.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSM traded about 9.88M shares per day. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.68M with a Short Ratio of 16.68M, compared to 19.13M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.83, up from 11.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 432.10% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $15.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.82B to a low estimate of $15.26B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $18.16B, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.04B, a decrease of -9.60% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.01B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.88B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.18B and the low estimate is $81.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.