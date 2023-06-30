Understanding VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) through its ratios

In the latest session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed at $0.65 down -9.64% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0693 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723159 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VivoPower International PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVPR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.78M and an Enterprise Value of 49.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $1.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5080.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVPR has traded an average of 796.18K shares per day and 589.28k over the past ten days. A total of 25.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.35M. Insiders hold about 51.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 379.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 284k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $87.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 131.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.