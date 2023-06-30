Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

In the latest session, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at $7.66 up 2.96% from its previous closing price of $7.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732017 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Steelcase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when WEGE PETER M II sold 5,691 shares for $8.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,103 led to the insider holds 199,644 shares of the business.

WEGE PETER M II sold 23,248 shares of SCS for $198,538 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 205,335 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, WEGE PETER M II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,273 shares for $8.44 each. As a result, the insider received 145,784 and left with 228,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCS now has a Market Capitalization of 848.18M and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCS has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.18M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 4.64M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCS is 0.40, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18. The current Payout Ratio is 359.70% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $828.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $834.8M to a low estimate of $825.3M. As of the current estimate, Steelcase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $882.75M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.