Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $223.27

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) closed the day trading at $223.27 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $223.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151475 shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRSK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 41.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 41.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $243 from $167 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Daffan Nicholas sold 1,561 shares for $219.36 per share. The transaction valued at 342,421 led to the insider holds 40,875 shares of the business.

LISS SAMUEL G sold 11,589 shares of VRSK for $2,594,661 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 68,310 shares after completing the transaction at $223.89 per share. On May 25, another insider, Hansen Bruce Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,131 shares for $217.00 each. As a result, the insider received 245,427 and left with 12,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSK now has a Market Capitalization of 32.52B and an Enterprise Value of 35.37B. As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 496.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $228.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 213.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRSK traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRSK traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 152.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 9.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Dividends & Splits

VRSK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $653.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $660.2M to a low estimate of $644.6M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $746.3M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.25M, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $649.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.