Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs VBTX

After finishing at $18.28 in the prior trading day, Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) closed at $18.30, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579110 shares were traded. VBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VBTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Morrison Gregory B bought 1,252 shares for $19.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 26,554 shares of the business.

WILLIAM FALLON bought 2,000 shares of VBTX for $31,360 on May 10. The Director now owns 15,713 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Morrison Gregory B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,420 shares for $17.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,148 and bolstered with 25,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B. As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $33.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 525.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 445.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VBTX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $117.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.6M to a low estimate of $114.89M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.86M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.12M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.41M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $467.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.48M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.4M and the low estimate is $453.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.