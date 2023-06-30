Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Decline -0.50% in Day Trading, Closes at $7.95

The price of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $7.95 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $7.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790931 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 2,905 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 22,717 led to the insider holds 62,156 shares of the business.

Bakal Riva sold 2,037 shares of SEAT for $15,929 on Jun 12. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 40,096 shares after completing the transaction at $7.82 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Pickus Edward, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 720 shares for $7.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,630 and left with 16,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 599.66M and an Enterprise Value of 578.33M. As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAT traded on average about 648.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 7.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 17.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $147.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $139.31M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.31M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.27M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.9M and the low estimate is $630.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.